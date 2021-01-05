Weather: A few flurries this afternoon and evening

Five-day Weather Outlook, Jan. 5-Jan. 9



Outlook for Jan. 5

Low pressure stalls south of Nova Scotia today before moving east again on Wednesday. This will bring mostly cloudy conditions along with some snow flurries later this afternoon and this evening.

Five-Day Outlook

Today: Mostly Cloudy with a few flurries this afternoon. High 36 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Tonight: Cloudy with a few flurries this evening Low 29 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mix sun & clouds with a cold wind High 37 (Feel like 26) Winds: NNW 15-20+ mph

Wednesday night: Clearing Low 25 Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Thursday: Sunny & nice High 37 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Clear & cold Low 20 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Friday: Mostly sunny High 34 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Friday night: Some clouds Low 18 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Mix sun & clouds High 31 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Some clouds Low 20 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

High pressure builds into Manchester late in the week. Another low tracks well south & east of New Hampshire on Saturday.

Trivia

What is wind chill temperature? This chart will help you figure out wind chill. It is the temperature it “feels like” outside and is based on the rate of heat loss from exposed skin caused by the effects of wind and cold. As the wind increases, the body is cooled at a faster rate causing the skin temperature to drop. Wind Chill does not impact inanimate objects like car radiators and exposed water pip.

