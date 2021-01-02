We will raise our voices for justice responsibly during the policy-maker transitions of 2021

O P I N I O N

The Soapbox

Stand up. Speak up. It’s your turn.

Somewhere, somehow, the NH state legislature is slated to meet for the kick-off of the 2021 legislative session on January 6. The governor’s swearing-in is scheduled for the following day. And on January 20, our nation will inaugurate a new president. This season of policy-maker transition is a time of both hope and deep concern for those of us who care about the common good and a fair and inclusive New Hampshire (and nation) in which no one goes hungry or un-housed; all workers earn enough to survive and thrive; our air, water and health are protected; and the lives of all individuals – no matter what one’s race, ethnicity, color, age, gender identity or expression, ability or status may be – are valued and cherished.

In more “normal” times, we would be out in full force and large numbers during these elected-official transition moments – that is, physically present, visible and vocal – as we advocate for the core values and public policies that lift up human decency and build healthy, safe, vibrant and economically equitable communities.

But these are not “normal” times. Our neighbors are sick, hospitalized and dying because of a fast-spreading, easily-transmitted virus that will not take a break for political transitions. Further, Covid-19 has laid bare the paucity of our systems and the failures of many officials in terms of their capacity to respond effectively to the needs of those in harm’s way, including the ill, their caregivers, and anyone whose work is deemed essential to the community. Because we care deeply about the health and safety of others, we are choosing not to organize massive in-person gatherings at the State House or in any UNH parking lot filled with legislators at this time. We take this approach not because of ideology but rather out of a basic desire to protect our loved ones, our colleagues, and all others in the community, even those we do not know.

These are not normal times. A newly sworn-in NH House Speaker has died of Covid-19, and the Speaker Pro-Tem and other unnamed legislators have been infected with the coronavirus after multiple meetings and gatherings where, despite repeated warnings from medical experts, large numbers of willfully defiant legislators went mask less. Not only is this tragic, but this disturbing display of callous disregard for the health and safety of others among far too many NH legislators also strikes a deeply troubling tone for the 2021-22 legislative session.

In this not-normal time, we choose to honor public safety and to act responsibly while we make our voices heard. We likewise implore legislative leaders to draw upon their own sense of civic responsibility to conduct the upcoming legislative session with the combination of safety and citizen accessibility fully in mind, no matter what accommodations or calendar adjustments might be required.

We wish to remind our elected officials at all levels that we join the majority of our NH neighbors in desiring access to safe and decent jobs paying living wages; a clean environment and resilient climate; freedom from discrimination, oppression and violence; and adequate shelter, healthy food and all the other necessities for living safely and securely in New Hampshire. We also join the majority in understanding that access to health care is absolutely essential both in and beyond this dangerous time of Covid-19. So, in the current moment of electoral transitions, you may not see us filling the hallways and hearing rooms of the State House or in mass gatherings at other locations where elected officials are gathered. But this does not mean that our voices are not present. The policies and values we mention here are the will of most people in the state, and we remain united in standing together for these values and “for the common benefit, protection, and security of the whole community” (as referenced in Article 10 of the NH Constitution).

We also implore our elected officials to remain mindful generally of our collective interdependence. We are in this together. And we who care deeply about our responsibility to one another and to our common humanity will persist.

Submitted jointly by

Contact Information:

American Friends Service Committee-NH Program – Maggie Fogarty, 603-988-7115

Change for Concord – Martin Toe, changeforconcord@gmail.com

Economic Justice Mission Group, NH Conference, United Church of Christ – Rev. Dr. Gail Kinney, 603-381-7324

Granite State Progress – Zandra Rice-Hawkins, 603-892-2150

Kent Street Coalition – Louise Spencer, (603) 491-1795

Manchester NAACP – James T. McKim Jr., 603-540-3988

Martin Luther King Coalition NH – Maxine Mosely, MMosley929@comcast.net

NH Coalition for Occupational Safety and Health – Brian Mitchell, 603-493-1173 or 603-232-4406

NH Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival – Rev. Jason Wells, 603-361-7151

NH House Progressive Caucus – Rep. Kris Schultz, 603-275-2227

NH Youth Movement – Jose Pinto, 414-461-5766

NH Veterans for Peace – Will Thomas, NHVFP@comcast.net

Portsmouth Women’s March 2020 Organizing Committee – Anna Howard, 508-523-1862

Occupy Seacoast – David Holt, 603-781-8649

Resistance Seacoast – Sarah Brown, 603-817-4694

South Church, UU, Portsmouth, Social Justice Associates – Anna Howard, 508-523-1862

Unitarian Universalist Action New Hampshire – Dr. Tristan Husby, Tristan@uuactionnh.org, 781-354-3613

Arnie Alpert – 603-491-0198

Andru Volinsky – 603-491-0376

