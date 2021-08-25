We need your questions for the upcoming Manchester Ink Link Candidate Debates!

Hello Manchester!

We asked the candidates our questions for our Manchester Ink Link Voters’ Guide, which we are continuing to populate as the days draw down to Primary Day on Sept. 21.

Now, we are looking for your questions (see below for the candidates in our upcoming candidate debates!

For the eight candidates seeking to become one of the next two Aldermen At-Large here in Manchester, we will be holding two debates via zoom with four candidates in each debate. The first to be held on Wednesday, Sept. 1 and the second to be held on Wednesday, Sept. 8, both at 6 p.m.

June Trisiciani has indicated she can only participate in the Sept. 1 debate and Dan O’Neil has indicated he can only participate in the Sept. 8 debate. The slots for the other six candidates will be determined randomly on WMNH’s Morning Show with Peter White on Thursday, Aug. 26. We will update this article with the candidate schedule after they are selected on that program.

The rules of the debate will be comparable to the Ward 6 Debate we held earlier this year.

We have been unable to obtain confirmation regarding a three-person mayoral debate, but representatives of the three mayoral campaigns have told Manchester Ink Link that they agree in principle to “one-person debates” following the Ward 6 format. Rich Girard’s debate is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 2 at 2 p.m to 3 p.m. We are waiting confirmation on times from the campaigns of Victoria Sullivan and Joyce Craig.

Any candidates for Alderman or Board of School Committee who are also interested in participating in debates, even “one-person debates,” are encouraged to e-mail andy@manchesterinklink.com