First Day at London Family Orthodontics – We can always use another smile around town

First Days are big news! Manchester Ink Link proudly welcomes Dr. Danielle London to our community and congratulates her on the first official day as London Family Orthodontics. Dr. London is board-certified in the field of tooth movement and alignment, smile esthetics, achieving a healthy bite and jaw growth. She has acquired the former practice and location of James N Roy, DMD who has retired.

To keep everyone smiling and many things familiar, London Family Orthodontics will be hiring all four of Dr. Roy’s employees whose collective experience amounts to 120 years of service.

Why did Communicast get involved with this business announcement?

Manchester and its Southern New Hampshire environs is a great place to live and work, so when a business starts up or a professional moves into the area, it’s more good news about the vibrancy of the place we call home. And it’s nice to showcase these stories of growth.

“came here to be part of a community that her family and practice can grow with”

Dr. Danielle London, her husband Alex, their 15 month old son and three dogs moved here “to be part of a community that her family and practice can grow with.” Dr. London graduated as valedictorian from Columbia University College of Dental Medicine. She then completed her orthodontic residency at the University of Oklahoma College of Dentistry and has been in practice in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma since 2017. Dr. London and family, welcome to the greatest place on earth.

Danielle London, DDS, MS

Board Certified Orthodontist

https://londonfamilyorthodontics.com/

502 Riverway Place, Bedford, NH 03110

603-622-2100