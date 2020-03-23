‘We Are West High!’ Last week’s ‘new normal’ will shift again, but the spirit of Manchester School District remains intact

MANCHESTER, NH – Editor’s Note: One week ago our school community came together to answer the call to a community crisis. At the front lines were teachers, paraprofessionals and administrators who, with little lead time, created a “new normal” for students who would be staying home from school due to the COVID-19 protocol.

The photos included with this post and narrative were submitted Monday afternoon by Linda Linscomb, a computer operator at West High School. They reflect the spirit of community in our city, which extends to each and every unique school community.

In the crush of vital information and updates, this priceless glimpse of community spirit was momentarily lost. One week later, the narrative shifts. What was “normal” last week will change. What is utmost is that people do not lose heart. What is utmost is that everyone understands that getting through this crisis with as few casualties as possible is what matters most.

When this health crisis subsides, we will pick up where we left off, and we will know that it was our reliance on one another that got us through. There will always be work deadlines, achievement tests, sporting events and diplomas. With time, all of these things will be restored, and we will perhaps appreciate the normalcy of life all the more.

In the meantime, count your blessings, reach out to those who you know are struggling, put aside your differences, and remain vigilant, and safe. – Carol Robidoux

March 16, 2020 – While students in Manchester School District are safely social-distancing in their homes, the school buildings themselves have been a whirlwind of activity. Staff from all departments have come together to distribute Chromebooks to students lacking technology and meals to students needing breakfast and lunch. Every morning, principals, teachers and paras gather by the cafeteria to load buses with boxed meals then hop on board to distribute them throughout the city.

Next week, academic work will be distributed as well. Students of all ages have been delighted to see familiar school faces coming to their neighborhood, and staff have been just as excited to greet their students … from a distance. Teachers have created virtual classrooms, students are checking in online, and everyone is ready to embark on what can only be described as a great adventure, for however long it lasts.

It’s nice for the city to know how hard all of the school staff is working. It shows that they don’t only work nine months out of the year, half days. They’re some of the most dedicated people I’ve ever met! Definitely the hardest working paras. They put together hundreds of Chromebooks, and have been hands-on with organizing the work and food loading on the buses all week!!

Also, besides the buses that carry breakfast, lunch, milk, homework, etc. they rolled out 10 Internet hotspots for the students who don’t have Internet at home. Our administrators rode the buses, along with a few teachers. Students were thrilled to see their school teachers, even from a distance. One of our students wrote this in her journal today: “And the people stayed home, and read books, and listened, and rested, and exercised, and made art, and played games, and learned new ways of being, and were still. And listened more deeply. Some meditated, some prayed, some danced. Some met their shadows. And the people began to think differently. And the people healed. And, in the absence of people living ignorant, dangerous, mindless, and heartless ways, the earth began to heal. And when the danger passed, and the people joined together again, they grieved their losses, and made new choices, and dreamed new images, and created new ways to love and heal the earth fully, as they had been healed.” – by Kitty O’Meara

We Are West High!

Linda Linscomb