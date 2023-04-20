‘We Are One’ is the message for 2023 at American Independence Museum

EXETER, NH — On Wednesday, May 3, the American Independence Museum (AIM) will open its doors for 2023, a season in which visitors will be introduced to the museum’s new three-year inclusivity and diversity theme, We Are One. Launched earlier in 2023, We Are One represents AIM’s organizational focus on developing programs, exhibits, and tour experiences that honor many perspectives, including those often marginalized in history.

This emphasis on inclusivity, according to Curator Maddie Beihl, guides her work in developing a new exhibit at the Ladd-Gilman House (c. 1721) that will open by early summer. “We want to acknowledge the Indigenous heritage of the region and the specific impacts of Exeter’s colonial history on Pennacook and Abenaki independence,” she explained.

As part of her work, Beihl will meet with representatives of the Pennacook and Abenaki communities, members of the Indigenous New Hampshire Collaborative Collective, and other community stakeholders. One topic of discussion will be the significance of the land upon which AIM is located.

“We will work together to determine the best way to acknowledge the loss of traditional Indigenous lifeways as a result of the colonial use of this site,” she said. “We will also restore a portion of AIM’s land to support native plants and wildlife of special significance to the Indigenous community.”

According to AIM Executive Director Jennifer Carr, tours at the museum this season will also begin to reveal new insights into its collection through diverse perspectives with more significant changes to come in 2024.

“This is a process that will involve many stakeholders,” she said. “We look forward to welcoming visitors from near and far to experience our interpretation of New Hampshire’s Colonial history through fresh and unexpected perspectives.”

Home to a world-class collection of 3,000 historic artifacts, AIM develops programs, events, and exhibits that honor and invite inclusive and diverse perspectives. In 2023, guided tours of the Ladd-Gilman House take place Wednesday through Saturday at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 3:00 p.m., with self-guided tours available anytime between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Guided tours of Folsom Tavern (1775) take place, Wednesday through Saturday, at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

To learn more about AIM, including We Are One, visit independencemuseum.org.