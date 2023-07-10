We Are One Festival set for Aug. 19, organizers seeking vendors, sponsors – and new blood

MANCHESTER, NH – Sudi Lett and his family – primarily his mother, Brenda, and father, Woullard – have been at the heart and soul of the We Are One Festival since before it was called the We Are One Festival.

It’s a summer tradition that has spanned more than half of Lett’s lifetime. What was once the African-Caribbean and Latino festivals merged about a decade ago to become We Are One. As the youngest member of the Lett clan, he’s been carrying the weight of it since 2019 – emerging through the other side of the pandemic to keep the festival going.

These days he is juggling his work with local youth at Granite State Organizing Project, coaching varsity basketball at Central High School, and meeting the demands of parenthood – times two, and so he’s looking for the next generation of community advocates to step up and learn the ropes of festival organizing.

He’s ready to pass the baton.

“The African-Caribbean festival has been a Lett family tradition for 23 years and over the past 10 years my mom and dad, along with Sandra Almonte, our primary contact with the Latino community, has created a great tradition with the We Are One Festival. Now we’re looking to hand it off to the next generation of youth who will keep the cultural pillars intact,” Lett says.

This day he’s stationed in his office space on Elm Street at Granite State Organizing Project going over details with rising Manchester School of Technology senior John Alade, who is part of GSOP’s Youth Organizers United program, which elevates the voices of high school students and focuses on educational equity and inclusion.

“Last year the weather cooperated and things went well,” Lett says, getting an affirmative nod from John. They are working together on the vendor and sponsor sign-up forms (see below) and also strategizing to make sure invites go out to community organizations and businesses interested in setting up vendor tables. The festival also showcases local talent on the big stage at Veterans Park.

“We are hoping for another great line-up of performers this year,” says Lett, everything and anything from solo singers to dance troupes, deejays, music ensembles or other crowd-pleasing talents are welcome.

Lett routinely leverages the youthful enthusiasm of his Y.O.U. students who rack up valuable volunteer hours which is useful for college applications as well as a gateway into community involvement. It also helps to prep them for one of the regular tasks that they participate in – organizing a fall candidate forum in advance of municipal elections.

“They’re tasked with making contact with all the candidates, which is a big task, but it is also a great way to learn about civic engagement and outreach,” Lett says.

John, who is enrolled in MST’s CTE (Career & Technical Education) program says his goal is to become a surgeon. He will graduate with his LNA license and be CPR certified.

“As far as the festival, my goal is to help out in any way I can. The last one was successful, I thought, and I even got to participate unexpectedly,” John says, explaining that he jumped in to replace a deejay who couldn’t make it as planned and ended up having a great time stepping out on the stage after working behind the scenes.

“My favorite part of planning the festival is seeing the results. The whole time you’re planning you have to consider if things will work out the way you plan and so when you see the results – the vendors come, the entertainment starts – it’s a really good feeling to know you helped to make it happen,” John says.

The true spirit of the festival, for John, is unity – something every community can always use a little more of these days.

“I see it as everybody in the community coming together for one thing – no differences or else putting our differences aside – and actually celebrating those differences,” John says. “Becoming one big family within our community.”

Lett has taught him well and, says John, he has been like a second father to him.

“Y.O.U. is my second family and Sudi has been there along the way to teach me anything I need to know. It’s been a safe space and he’s been there to grow along with us,” John says.

Lett sees John as one of those students who will continue to come back as program alumni often do to connect with new Y.O.U. members and keep the momentum going.

“John will be in a leadership position in this community someday soon,” Lett says. “He’s not going anywhere.”

OPEN CALL for We Are One Festival vendors and sponsors

The Annual We Are One (WAO) Festival in Manchester, New Hampshire will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2023, in Veterans Memorial Park from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

We Are One (WAO) Music/Culture Festival brings together the oldest Latino and African-centered cultural festivals in New Hampshire into one event. Latinos Unidos established the Latino Festival in 2000 and Ujima Collective founded the African/Caribbean Celebration in 2001 to address issues of social isolation and cultural alienation. We combine our efforts to celebrate our unique ancestry, common cultural heritage, and our shared interests because we are “Better Together.”

⇒ Click here to sign up as a vendor, sponsor or to provide entertainment.

Food Vendor: $250 – Food Vendors will be allocated one 10 ft X 10 ft space. Vendors must provide their own tent and table. Food Vendors must also be registered and approved by the Health Department.

Community Vendor: $200 – Exhibitors will be allocated one 10 ft X 10 ft space. Vendors provide their own tent and table.

Community Supporter: $150 – (Distributing Community Information Only) – Exhibitors will be allocated one 10 ft X 10 ft space. Vendors provide their own tent and table.

Community Sponsor: $500-$5,000 – Exhibitors will receive a full-page ad in the program book and be provided with one 10 ft X 10 ft space. Vendors provide their own tent and table.

Those interested in booking an entertainment act should contact Sudi Lett at sudi.lett@gmail.com or call 603-657-4969.

More information plus a sign-up sheet that can be printed from the form below.