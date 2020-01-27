Ways to help the family of NH’s Katie Thyne, Virginia police officer killed in the line of duty

Katie Thyne was a New Hampshire native working in Newport News, VA, as a police officer when she was killed Jan. 23 in the line of duty. Officer Thyne was conducting a traffic stop when the driver of the vehicle took off and then crashed his car into a tree, pinning Officer Thyne against the tree.
The details of the story can be found here.
She was a 2013 graduate of Alvirne High School and leaves behind a 2-year-old daughter.
There are a few ways people can help.
Newport News Police Department has established a donation site where you can make a gift in Officer Thyne’s memory.
Those wishing to mail donations or cards can mail them to:
Officer Thyne Memorial Fund
Newport News Police Foundation
P. O. Box 120496
Newport News, VA, 23612
The Newport News police department has also partnered with the Honor A Hero Project to make sure money from sales of a memorial T-shirt goes to the Thyne family. The memorial T-shirt features Officer Thyne’s badge number 2237.
All proceeds from the sale go to her family.
To pre-order the shirt, visit Honor A Hero Project’s website. The shirts will be available for purchase from Jan. 25 through Feb. 10.