Ways to help the family of NH’s Katie Thyne, Virginia police officer killed in the line of duty

Katie Thyne was a New Hampshire native working in Newport News, VA, as a police officer when she was killed Jan. 23 in the line of duty. Officer Thyne was conducting a traffic stop when the driver of the vehicle took off and then crashed his car into a tree, pinning Officer Thyne against the tree.

The details of the story can be found here.

She was a 2013 graduate of Alvirne High School and leaves behind a 2-year-old daughter.

There are a few ways people can help.

Newport News Police Department has established a donation site where you can make a gift in Officer Thyne’s memory.