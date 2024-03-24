Waypoint’s SleepOut on March 29 Raises Funds to Support Youth Experiencing Homelessness

Manchester, N.H. – Youth homelessness across the state has become a growing concern and large societal challenge. On March 29, Waypoint is hosting the 10th Anniversary SleepOut to raise awareness for young people experiencing homelessness. This event will bring together people from across the state to raise collective consciousness about homelessness and to be in unity with young people who have no choice but to sleep outside in communities all over New Hampshire every night.

The SleepOut is an annual overnight experiential fundraiser that addresses critical needs for young people and supports Waypoint’s services, including the state’s only low barrier emergency young adult shelter and Youth Resource Center in Manchester and resource centers in Concord and Rochester.

“It is really important for homeless youth to tell their story,” said Erica, who is 23 years old and has traveled across three states in the last 18 months. “I was always so worried about where I would go at night. You would never think people my age would be in this situation and not have a place to go or a bed to sleep in at night. Waypoint is very important to me and has saved me.”

As the sole provider of comprehensive services for young people at risk for or experiencing homelessness, Waypoint offers resources for a safe night’s sleep and support for the future. The 14-bed shelter in Manchester is a safe space dedicated to young people between the ages of 18 and 24 with services tailored to their unique developmental needs and individualized care. Waypoint also provides runaway and homeless youth prevention and street outreach, transitional housing and rapid rehousing services.

Lizzie is another young person who has struggled with homelessness and displacement since she was seven. After her father was incarcerated, she moved through several foster homes and group homes until she aged out and was on her own.

“I’ve been homeless for three years,” said Lizzie, who walked into Waypoint’s Emergency Young Adult Shelter the first night it opened. “I’ve been waiting for this opportunity, and I really just want a safe place to have a bed.”

Erica and Lizzie are just two of the estimated 15,000 young people in the Granite State that will experience some form of homelessness this year. And at least 70 percent of these people will not have the option to return to a safe and stable home. Many will couch-surf and fly under the radar underestimating the true magnitude of the problem. Many others will sleep in cars, tents and endure the extremes of homelessness such as living on the streets where they will be in grave danger of being victimized or exploited. The longer they are there, the greater the negative impact on their life – present and future.

“Most people seem surprised by the number of young people experiencing homelessness in the Granite State as it tends to be an almost invisible problem,” said Mandy Lancaster, director of Waypoint’s Runaway and Homeless Youth department. “SleepOut is a night that we can all stand together in solidarity to create change within our community. We are hoping for a record turnout at our 10th anniversary SleepOut to help end youth homelessness in New Hampshire.”

In-person SleepOuts will take place in Manchester, Concord, and Rochester and individuals can virtually sleep out at other locations of their choice. Individual and corporate donations to SleepOut can be made at WaypointNH.org.

Over the past 10 years, SleepOut has raised $2.5 million for young people experiencing homelessness. Donations of any size can make a difference in the lives of young people. A donation of just $30 can pay for necessary documents like a non-driver’s ID and $100 can provide dinner for 10 young people in Waypoint’s shelter.

Established in 1850, Waypoint is a statewide, private, nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering people of all ages through an array of human services and advocacy serving more than 8,000 people through 24 programs and 14 locations across the state. Visit WaypointNH.org for more information.