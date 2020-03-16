Waypoint’s Sleepout 2020 still on, but goes virtual

MANCHESTER, NH – In light of the coronavirus, COVID-19, as a prevention measure, Waypoint is changing its March 20 SleepOut from community gatherings in downtown Manchester and Exeter, to a home-based virtual event conducted online.

“We know that social distancing is one of the best ways to prevent the spread of the virus,” says Borja Alvarez de Toledo, president and CEO of Waypoint. “We also know that at times like these, our homeless youth are more at risk than ever. Therefore, we’ve developed a safe, alternative plan that protects the well-being of our participants while enabling us to extend critical services to New Hampshire’s homeless youth.”

Instead of gathering at the designated sleep sites, participants in the SleepOut are being asked to stay at home on March 20, and sleep on the floor or in the yard or in some other less than comfortable way, while continuing to conduct their online fundraising campaigns. Photos from the sleepers’ solo efforts will be shared on Waypoint’s social channels as a way to continue raising community consciousness about youth homelessness in New Hampshire.

“This is a challenging time for all of us,” continues Alvarez de Toledo. “But, that is what organizations like ours are designed to do, respond to such challenges with positive solutions.

For further information or to support Waypoint SleepOut 2020, visit www.waypointnh.org.