Waypoint SleepOut 2020: Confronting youth homelessness in NH

MANCHESTER, NH— Waypoint, formerly Child and Family Services of NH, will stage its 6th annual SleepOut on Friday, March 20, 2020. The event happens at two locations this year: Stanton Plaza in downtown Manchester, and Christ Episcopal Church, Exeter. Registration is now open at waypointnh.org.

The Waypoint SleepOut brings community members together, in solidarity, for a night out in the cold, to raise awareness and funds that will aid homeless youth and support critical services to prevent homelessness in New Hampshire.

Currently, 1 in 10 young adults ages 18 to 25, and 1 in 30 adolescents, ages 13 to 17, endures some form of homelessness in America within a 12-month period, according to the latest report by Chapin Hall – University of Chicago. In New Hampshire, estimates show that between 14,000 and 15,000 youth are likely to experience some form of homelessness this year. Last year, Waypoint had nearly 1,500 contacts with youth who were homeless or at risk of homelessness in the Granite State.

In New Hampshire, Waypoint is the sole provider of comprehensive services for homeless youth. Waypoint’s program continuum includes the Youth Resource Center on Lincoln Street, Manchester; Street Outreach and the Runaway & Homeless Youth Program in Manchester and on the Seacoast; and Transitional Living Program homes in Concord, Littleton, Dover, and Manchester. Waypoint serves as a lifeline to homeless youth, providing survival aid and working to mitigate trauma at this critical juncture of their lives. As well, the agency helps youth toward becoming self-sufficient through educational advocacy, job training, life skills support, housing, and more, and works with at-risk individuals and families in the early stages, to prevent homelessness.

Proceeds from The SleepOut will help homeless youth and youth in high-risk situations, ages 12-23, with resources not only to survive the night, but with tools to achieve for a lifetime.

To sleep out, participants must be 14 or older. Those under 18 must be accompanied by a registered adult. Teams from businesses, schools, civic groups, professional associations, and other organizations, are welcome to register.

Companies registering a team for the first time, or for the first time in over a year, will be matched up to $1000 in their campaign by the Stebbins Family Fund.

To register to sleep out, or to donate, or for further information, visit waypointnh.org.

The Waypoint SleepOut is sponsored in part by PROCON, Bank of America, Prime Source Foods, and Velcro.