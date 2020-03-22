Waypoint modified SleepOut raises over $342,000 to aid homeless youth

MANCHESTER, NH – The Waypoint 2020 SleepOut to raise awareness and funds to aid New Hampshire’s homeless youth was held March 20 and 21, with a last-minute adjustment to keep participants safe.

This year, in response to COVID-19, the event was changed from community gatherings under open-air tents in downtown Manchester and Exeter, to a virtual sleepout. Approximately 120 participants slept out at home while their fundraising campaigns continued online, and sleepers shared photos on social media using the hashtag #NoRestUntil. Governor Chris Sununu, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, Congressman Chris Pappas, and Senator Maggie Hassan were among those who participated in and supported the event remotely this year.

So far, the 2020 SleepOut has raised over $340,000 to help sustain and expand Waypoint’s critical services to young people experiencing homelessness, including street outreach, basic needs relief, crisis care, and transitional housing.

“In the midst of a pandemic, homeless youth are at greater risk than ever,” says Borja Alvarez de Toledo, president and CEO of Waypoint. “While we have modified the way in which we are delivering services, in accordance with best prevention practices, we are still serving as a lifeline to them, and to all the populations we serve in their time of need. We are beyond grateful to live in a community that cares so much and stays on mission, helping one another through even the most challenging times.”

For further information or to support Waypoint as it serves people in need throughout New Hampshire, click here.

SleepOut 2020 was sponsored in part by PROCON, Bank of America, Velcro USA, TD Charitable Foundation, Exeter Hospital, M & T Bank, Prime Source Foods, Rockport Mortgage, and Rock 101.