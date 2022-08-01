Waypoint designated as ‘Family Resource Center of Quality’ in Manchester

MANCHESTER, NH – Waypoint, at 464 Chestnut Street, Manchester, has been designated as a Family Resource Center of Quality (FRC-Q) by the Wellness and Primary Prevention Council of the NH legislature.

A private, nonprofit human service agency, Waypoint is the oldest children’s charitable organization in New Hampshire. The agency offers over 24 programs throughout the state, to help people of all ages through life’s challenges.

“Waypoint is thrilled to have achieved this status as an FRC-Q in Manchester,” says Missy Oglebay, Family Resource Center coordinator, and supervisor of Family Support. “For those of us in the family service field in New Hampshire, this designation represents our commitment to the people we serve with programs that are proven to have positive impact. The “Q” reassures our community that we adhere to the highest standards of practice.”

Waypoint merited FRC-Q designation by demonstrating exemplary practice building family strengths. Over the past year, the agency engaged in ongoing self-assessment that included gathering feedback from participants and community partners, a site visit, and a lengthy application process submitted to the Wellness and Primary Prevention Council (WPPC) for review.

“Family Resource Centers throughout the state share that preparing to seek designation as a Family Resource Center of Quality has been affirming for their staff, illuminating to their board of directors, and reassuring for the families they serve,” says Maria Doyle, manager of Family Support Programs at NH Children’s Trust and co-chair of the WPPC.

Waypoint – Manchester is the eleventh Family Resource Center in the state to merit “Q” status, a designation that may be renewed every three years.

To learn more about Waypoint and its many family strengthening programs, visit www.waypointnh.org. To learn more about FRC-Q designation in New Hampshire, visit https://www.fsnh.org/frc-q-designation.html