Water main break causes flooding on south side of city, cancels school

Wednesday, February 19, 2020 Carol Robidoux Around Town, News 0
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Flooding due to a water main break has created havoc for many homeowners on the city’s south side. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, NH — On February 19, 2020, around 4:15 a.m., Manchester Police responded to Mammoth Road in the area of Norcross Street for a water main break. 

Mammoth Road between Candia and Somerville Street will be closed down for several hours. Please seek alternate routes during your morning commute.  

Due to the flooding, affecting many homes and creating a lack of water, there will be no school at Manchester School of Technology, Southside, Jewett Street, Memorial and Hallsville schools.

Photos/Jeffrey Hastings

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

 

About Carol Robidoux 6415 Articles
Longtime NH journalist and publisher of ManchesterInkLink.com. Loves R&B, German beer, and the Queen City!
Website Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn