Water main break causes flooding on south side of city, cancels school

MANCHESTER, NH — On February 19, 2020, around 4:15 a.m., Manchester Police responded to Mammoth Road in the area of Norcross Street for a water main break.

Mammoth Road between Candia and Somerville Street will be closed down for several hours. Please seek alternate routes during your morning commute.

Due to the flooding, affecting many homes and creating a lack of water, there will be no school at Manchester School of Technology, Southside, Jewett Street, Memorial and Hallsville schools.

Photos/Jeffrey Hastings

