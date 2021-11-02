WATCH: Ward 12 Aldermanic Candidate Erin Kelly answers your questions

Monday, November 1, 2021Andrew SylviaCity Hall, Elections, Government0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

On Monday, Nov. 1, Ward 12 Aldermanic Candidate Erin Kelly sat down with Assistant Editor Andrew Sylvia to answer questions from you, the readers of Manchester Ink Link.  you can check out the video below.

Here’s also a list of our other debates and Q&As.

Pre-Primary Day Events

Post-Primary Day Events