WATCH: Victoria Sullivan answers Manchester Ink Link reader questions

Wednesday, October 27, 2021Andrew SylviaCity Hall, Elections, Government, Politics0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Victoria Sullivan. submitted photo

On Wednesday, Oct. 27, Manchester Mayoral Candidate Victoria Sullivan  Assistant Editor Andrew Sylvia to answer questions from you, the readers of Manchester Ink Link. The meeting was held at the Manchester Public Access studios, you can check out the video below.

Here’s a list of our debates/Q&As so far as well as our upcoming events during the last week before Election Day. If you’d like to add your question for the candidates, click here.

Pre-Primary Day Events

Post-Primary Day Events

Upcoming Events

  • All four At-Large Board of School Committee Candidates: Thursday, Oct. 28 – 6:30 p.m.
  • Ward 9 Aldermanic Candidate Bobby Kliskey: Friday, Oct. 29 – 7 p.m.
  • Ward 12 Aldemanic Candidate Erin Kelly: Monday, Nov. 1 – 7 p.m.