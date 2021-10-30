WATCH: Q&A with Ward 9 Aldermanic Candidate Bobby Kliskey

Friday, October 29, 2021Andrew SylviaCity Hall, Elections, Government, Politics0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

On Friday, Oct. 29, Ward 9 Aldermanic Candidate Bobby Kliskey sat down with Assistant Editor Andrew Sylvia to answer questions from you, the readers of Manchester Ink Link.  you can check out the video below.

Here’s a list of our debates/Q&As so far as well as our upcoming events during the last week before Election Day. If you’d like to add your question for the candidates, click here.

Pre-Primary Day Events

Post-Primary Day Events

Upcoming Events

  • Ward 12 Aldemanic Candidate Erin Kelly: Monday, Nov. 1 – 7 p.m.