WATCH: Q&A with Ward 9 Aldermanic Candidate Bobby Kliskey

On Friday, Oct. 29, Ward 9 Aldermanic Candidate Bobby Kliskey sat down with Assistant Editor Andrew Sylvia to answer questions from you, the readers of Manchester Ink Link. you can check out the video below.
Here’s a list of our debates/Q&As so far as well as our upcoming events during the last week before Election Day. If you’d like to add your question for the candidates, click here.
Pre-Primary Day Events
- Mayoral Candidate Rich Girard
- Mayoral Candidate Victoria Sullivan
- At-Large Aldermanic Debate with June Trisciani, Elizabeth Moreau and Anthony Harris
- At-Large Aldermanic Debate with Winter Trabex, Dan O’Neil and Mary Georges
- Ward 8 Aldermanic Debate with Sean Sargent and Ed Sapienza.
Post-Primary Day Events
- Ward 9 Board of School Committee Candidate Ben Dion
- Ward 9 Aldermanic Candidate Barbara Shaw
- Mayoral Candidate Joyce Craig
Upcoming Events
- Ward 12 Aldemanic Candidate Erin Kelly: Monday, Nov. 1 – 7 p.m.