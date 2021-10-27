WATCH: Q&A with candidate Mayor Joyce Craig

First Name

MANCHESTER, NH – On Oct. 26 Mayor Joyce Craig sat down via Skype with Ink Link Associate Editor Andrew Sylvia to field reader questions in advance of the Nov. 2 municipal election.

You can watch the Q&A below.

As we countdown to Election Day, we will have a few more candidate debates/Q&As including:

Mayoral Candidate Victoria Sullivan: Wednesday, Oct. 27 – 10 a.m. (@Manchester Public Television)

All four At-Large Board of School Committee Candidates: Thursday, Oct. 28 – 7 p.m.

Ward 9 Aldermanic Candidate Bobby Kliskey: Friday, Oct. 29 – 7 p.m.

Ward 12 Aldermanic Candidate Erin Kelly: Monday, Nov. 1 – 7 p.m.

⇒Click here to review our Voters Guide.