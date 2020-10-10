Warren urges Biden supporters to get out and vote at Manchester stop

MANCHESTER, N.H. – U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) made a visit to see her “neighbors” on Saturday, joining Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig and other local Democrats looking to rally Joe Biden supporters.

Warren told the assembled crowd at Teamsters Local 663 Headquarters that she could not wait another 24 days for a chance to hold President Donald Trump accountable on a variety of issues.

Warren’s list of things Trump would be held accountable on come Election Day began with Trump’s lack of a strategy regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and continued with Trump’s efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, opposition to addressing climate change and opposition to working people until she told the crowd that the list could “go on forever.”

With recent polling numbers, Warren told the crowd she believed that Trump would be unable to win unless he managed to suppress the vote, either by intimidation, legal challenges or convincing people that their vote does not matter.

“Donald Trump’s plan to hang onto power in this country has come down to keeping people from voting,” said Warren.

However, given Hillary Clinton’s polling edge in October 2016, she urged the crowd to get out and vote and convince any fellow supporters of Biden and other Democrats to also get out and vote. She shared a belief that there are no more undecided voters left, making the vote of committed supporters of either candidate that much more crucial in determining the outcome.

“Twenty-four days, and that means we gotta put it all out there, we can’t leave anything in the locker room,” she said. “Nobody wants to wake up on November 4th, look at the news, and think ‘I could have done a little bit more.’”