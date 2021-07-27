Warning: Don’t be fooled by TSA PreCheck scam

CONCORD, NH – A consumer alert warning to New Hampshire residents about recent reports of fraudulent websites that appear to be associated with the TSA PreCheck Application Program has been issued by the state Attorney General’s office.

TSA PreCheck allows low-risk and eligible passengers to apply for access to expedited security screening when traveling with participating airlines. When searching for information about TSA PreCheck online, fraudulent websites may appear which claim to allow consumers to register and pay for TSA PreCheck online. The fraudulent websites will prompt consumers to enter their personal information and will request payment in order to process the application.

Attorney General Formella offers the following tips to avoid falling victim to this scam:

Legitimate online registration for TSA PreCheck can begin at https://www.tsa.gov/precheck or be accomplished at https://universalenroll.dhs.gov;

Consumers should always verify that the web address they are visiting to register for TSA PreCheck ends in “.gov”.

Any website that claims to allow consumers to register for TSA PreCheck that does not end in “.gov” is not an official TSA PreCheck web site and consumers should not provide personal information or payment information;

is not an official TSA PreCheck web site and consumers should not provide personal information or payment information; Consumers who are applying for TSA PreCheck for the first time cannot pay online. Consumers registering for the first time can only pay in person at a TSA enrollment center;

Consumers who are renewing their TSA PreCheck enrollment can pay online but only by visiting https://universalenroll.dhs.gov;

Registration and renewal of TSA PreCheck costs $85 for five years.

If you or someone you know has fallen victim to a scam, report it to your local police department and the Consumer Protection and Antitrust Bureau of the Attorney General’s Office.

Complaints can be filed at: https://www.doj.nh.gov/consumer/complaints/index.htm or by calling the Consumer Hotline at (603) 271-3641.