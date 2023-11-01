Warmington says Maine shootings show need for assault weapons ban

Concord, NH – Following last week’s shooting in Lewiston, Maine, New Hampshire Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Cinde Warmington held a press conference at the Legislative Office Building on Tuesday calling for an assault weapons ban as well as other gun violence prevention measures.

In addition to the ban, Warmington expressed support for universal background checks, gun-free school zones, extreme-risk protection orders, waiting periods for gun purchases, concealed carry permits, ban on high capacity magazines and “ghost guns, and stronger safe storage regulations.

“The mass shooting in Maine last week is a heartbreaking tragedy and a stark reminder of the gun violence occurring all across our country,” said Warmington. “As Governor, I will always prioritize keeping Granite Staters safe. That’s why I will call on the legislature to send me a bill banning assault weapons in New Hampshire. This and other common-sense gun violence prevention measures will save lives. We know that if elected Kelly Ayotte will continue her record of blocking these common-sense bills. We can and must do better. Granite Staters are counting on us to take action before tragedy strikes here in New Hampshire.”

Warmington was flanked by several state legislators such as Lorin Selig (D-Durham) that supported her views on gun violence reform.

“As a former teacher who lost a student to gun violence and watched another struggle to recover after being shot in the head, as a mom whose daughter lost a classmate to a self-inflicted gunshot when they were 5th graders, as a human being who cares about helping other people live, I stand here today to call out those who continue to obstruct every gun control bill regardless of their constituents who support it,” said Selig.

Earlier this year, Warmington voted in favor of providing state funds to expand the Newington facility of Sig Sauer, a weapons manufacturer. However, she said she sees support of Sig Sauer and her statements on Tuesday as not mutually exclusive goals.

“I think these are two completely different things, where that company – after receiving a major military grant – embarked on an expansion here in NH,” she said. “Both of our Senators, Senator Hassan and Senator Shaheen, awarded them the ‘Granite State Warriors Award’ and recognized the importance of their work in protecting our national security and supporting our law enforcement and military. We’re not talking about that today, we’re talking about what we’re doing to keep our communities safe.”