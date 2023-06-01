Warmington announces gubernatorial run

CONCORD, N.H. – Executive Councillor Cinde Warmington has announced she will run for governor in 2024.

Warmington is currently the only Democrat on New Hampshire’s Executive Council.

In a brief campaign announcement posted via Warmington’s Twitter account she said her campaign will be based around the principles of freedom.

In New Hampshire, we believe in freedom. Freedom for ALL of us. I’m running for Governor to make New Hampshire a place where everyone is free to thrive. #NHPolitics pic.twitter.com/OKmDK6gzSz — Cinde Warmington (@CindeWarmington) June 1, 2023

In addition, a thread posted by Warmington below the video included several touchpoints of her campaign, including putting “people before politics” and writing Roe v Wade into NH law.

In an interview with WMUR’s Adam Sexton, Warmington said, “Fundamentally, this campaign is about freedom. Freedom for women to make their own health care decisions, freedom for workers to earn fair wages, freedom for parents to send their kids to school without fear of gun violence. Freedom for small businesses, freedom for everyone to thrive,” she said.

Her campaign website can be found here.

New Hampshire Republican Party Chairman Chris Ager released the following statement in response to the news.

“Under Governor Sununu and Republican leadership the state of New Hampshire has thrived. We passed tax cuts, balanced budgets, and delivered on school choice. We listened to the people, and put them first.

Cinde Warmington is a Concord Liberal elitist, and would bring nothing but her far-leftist agenda to the corner office. Her time on the Executive Council has been marked by stonewalling state government and pushing partisan votes on the issues that would not benefit granite staters.

If New Hampshire wants another partisan elite liberal that will stand lockstep with the party line, Warmington is just that. She’ll put partisan politics before people. Cinde is wrong for New Hampshire. The NHGOP is looking forward to contrasting our vision with that of the leftist Democrat candidates.”