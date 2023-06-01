Warmington announces gubernatorial run

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Andrew Sylvia Civics, State Politics 0
Thursday, June 1, 2023 Andrew Sylvia Civics, State Politics 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Cinde Warmington. File photo

CONCORD, N.H. – Executive Councillor Cinde Warmington has announced she will run for governor in 2024.

Warmington is currently the only Democrat on New Hampshire’s Executive Council.

In a brief campaign announcement posted via Warmington’s Twitter account she said her campaign will be based around the principles of freedom.

In addition, a thread posted by Warmington below the video included several touchpoints of her campaign, including putting “people before politics” and writing Roe v Wade into NH law.

In an interview with WMUR’s Adam Sexton, Warmington said, “Fundamentally, this campaign is about freedom. Freedom for women to make their own health care decisions, freedom for workers to earn fair wages, freedom for parents to send their kids to school without fear of gun violence. Freedom for small businesses, freedom for everyone to thrive,” she said.

Her campaign website can be found here.

New Hampshire Republican Party Chairman Chris Ager released the following statement in response to the news.

“Under Governor Sununu and Republican leadership the state of New Hampshire has thrived. We passed tax cuts, balanced budgets, and delivered on school choice. We listened to the people, and put them first.

Cinde Warmington is a Concord Liberal elitist, and would bring nothing but her far-leftist agenda to the corner office. Her time on the Executive Council has been marked by stonewalling state government and pushing partisan votes on the issues that would not benefit granite staters.

If New Hampshire wants another partisan elite liberal that will stand lockstep with the party line, Warmington is just that. She’ll put partisan politics before people. Cinde is wrong for New Hampshire. The NHGOP is looking forward to contrasting our vision with that of the leftist Democrat candidates.”

About this Author

Andrew Sylvia

Assistant EditorManchester Ink Link

Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and licensed to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.

PhoneEmail
TwitterLinkedIn

See all of this author's posts