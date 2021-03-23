Warm weather continues today with a dip in temps on Wednesday

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Tuesday’s Weather

Warm and dry conditions continue today as high pressure remains in control. Low pressure will track well to our west tomorrow leading to more clouds and a dip in temperatures.

Weather Outlook, March 23 – March 27

Today: Mostly sunny & warm High: 66 Winds: Light & Variable Tonight: Partly cloudy Low: 38 Winds: Light & Variable Wednesday: Mostly cloudy & mild High: 58 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Few showers Low: 45 Winds: E 5-10 mph Thursday: Partly sunny & warmer High: Near 70 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Thursday night: Clouding up & mild Low: 52 Winds: SSW 5-10 Friday: Periods of rain & warm High: 66 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph Friday night: Mostly cloudy with showers Low: 44 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph Saturday: Some sun & cooler Hight: 53 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph Saturday night: Partly cloudy & chilly Low 34 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching Turning rainy on Friday with cooler temperatures for the weekend. Fun Fact #SATELLITE SPOTLIGHT: As @NOAA‘s #GOES16🛰️ watched the sunrise this morning, it spied #snow still covering the ground across parts of the Northeast and Canada. In this #GeoColor loop, both the clouds and the snow are white. However, the snow is still, while the clouds are moving. pic.twitter.com/c1slumNfpB — NOAA Satellites – Public Affairs (@NOAASatellitePA) March 22, 2021 Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter? Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process! About Rick Gordon Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .