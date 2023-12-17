Warm (ugly) fuzzies: 8th Annual Ugly Sweater 4K benefits local animal rescue efforts

MANCHESTER, NH – Close to 600 people dressed in warm and fuzzy – if not “ugly” – sweaters showed up Saturday at Backyard Brewery for the 8th Annual Ugly Sweater 4K.

Whether they came because they love to run or love raising money that benefits animal rescues, or because they don’t have anyplace else to show off their garish holiday finery, it didn’t matter; everyone was there for the feel-good experience of coming together to raise awareness, money and spirits.

This year’s race was produced by FMP Races (Foundation Management & Pro Productions) and presented by Tito’s Handmade Vodka with 100% of race proceeds designated to benefit three local animal rescue groups: the Humane Society of Greater Nashua, New Hampshire SPCA, and the Monadnock Humane Society.

In addition to money raised by the individual runners (still being tabulated) an additional $5,000+ was generated through donations and raffles, according to event organizer Jake Dodge. Donations can be made here

For more information on next year’s events and results of the race this year – people can check out uglysweater4miler.com

Photo Gallery by Stacy Harrison