Ward 9 Voter's Guide: Brush up in time for March 15 Special Election with candidate Q&As

Friday, March 11, 2022Carol RobidouxElections, Government0
Victoria Sullivan and Jim Burkush are candidates for Ward 9 Alderman.

MANCHESTER, NH – The March 15 special election to fill the vacant Ward 9 Alderman seat is less than a week away. There are two candidates on the ballot – Victoria Sullivan and Jim Burkush, who are seeking to fill the position left vacant following the death of Barbara Shaw in December.

Click here to access responses from both candidates in our Voter’s Guide questions.

The election is limited to residents of Ward 9. Voters should report to Bishop Leo O’Neil Youth Center, 30 South Elm St. between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m.

 

