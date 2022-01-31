Ward 9 race will be between Burkush and Sullivan

Monday, January 31, 2022Andrew SylviaCity Hall, Elections, Government

Victoria Sullivan and Jim Burkush

MANCHESTER, N.H. – It will be down to two candidates to fill the now vacant Ward 9 Aldermanic seat.

Following the filing deadline on Friday, former Mayoral Candidate Victoria Sullivan and former Manchester Fire Department Chief Jim Burkush are the only candidates who have filed candidacies to replace the late Ward 9 Alderman Barbara Shaw, who passed away in December.

Election Day is March 15, with polls open at the Bishop Leo O’Neil Youth Center at 30 South Elm St. from the hours of 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Shaw was also a state representative, but no special election has been announced to fill her seat in Concord as of Monday, with a special election not expected given that the majority of legislative action to be taken during this term has already been completed.

