Ward 8 charter question ballot kerfuffle ‘innocent mistake’ by novice poll worker, says moderator

“With regard to the Ballot issue that came up on Election Day with the Charter Question ballot appears to have been an inadvertent and innocent case of a new election worker who was boxing cast ballots removed from the machine on top of the open box of uncast school Charter ballots – which were then distributed to the ballot inspector.

IT DID NOT impact any state ballots.I reported this issue myself to the City Clerk and assistant City Clerk upon discovery as well as to the AG representative on site.I was present and counted the ballot inventory with other Ward officials at City Hall prior to the election and know they were not premarked and we sealed the ballot boxes.

I personally picked up these sealed boxes at City Hall and brought them to the polls.

The Election officials recovered 116 ballots of these marked ballots – which showed both yes, no or blank ballots. This further convinces me that it was an innocent mistake and that there was no fraudulent activity.

As appointed Moderator, I accept full responsibility for this situation but remain confident that no fraud was involved. I appreciate how this appeared to many voters and apologize for causing them and the City Clerk’s staff increased anxiety in what is an already stressful time.

As an adjunct to that issue, I want to thank the team of election officials for Ward 8 – many first-time workers who came out knowing we were facing a huge election in a continued pandemic situation, as well as the appointed challengers and observers who were there almost as long as we were. Of course, I thank the awesome staff at the City Clerk’s Office who were there long after we left City hall at 4:40 a.m. this morning.

It is an enormous responsibility – which we all take seriously. The vast majority of people have no real idea how much time and effort into these elections. It can be very disheartening to listen to the litany of complaints but knowing we are performing and an invaluable public service towards free and fair elections makes it rewarding. And thank you to the vast majority of voters who demonstrating patience and understanding with equipment failures, long lines and other challenges – and even offers heir thanks and encouragement throughout the day.

As a side note I will tell you that we registered nearly 600 new voters yesterday and saw a tremendous turnout. We processed over 1,600 absentee ballots as well.

People can message me with any questions and concerns

Jim Gaudet

Ward 8 Moderator”