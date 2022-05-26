Ward 8 Alderman endorses Mowers

GILFORD, N.H. – 2020 New Hampshire First Congressional District Republican Nominee Matt Mowers announced on Thursday that he has been endorsed by Manchester Ward 8 Alderman Ed Sapienza for the 2022 New Hampshire First Congressional District race.

Mowers has been endorsed by the Manchester Police Patrolman’s Association, former Governor Craig Benson, Hillsborough County Chris Connelly, Belknap County Sheriff Bill Wright, and others.

“Matt is exactly what New Hampshire needs in Congress: a bold conservative who will hold the Biden Administration accountable and won’t back down from a fight with the radical left,” said Sapienza. “He is committed to supporting lower taxes, will ensure our veterans get the care they need, and always back the blue. Career politicians like Chris Pappas have used working-class families as a political punching bag for far too long. It’s time for a new generation of conservative leadership, which is why I am proud to support Matt Mowers for Congress this fall.”