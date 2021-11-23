Ward 5 school board member officially submits resignation, effective Nov. 24

MANCHESTER, NH – Ward 5 Board of School Committee member Jeremy Dobson has officially submitted a letter of resignation to the Manchester Board of School Committee, effective November 24.

On Nov. 10 Manchester Ink Link reported that Dobson had sold his Manchester home and was planning to move to New Boston. At that time he did not have a moving date and had not officially informed the school board of his decision to leave the district.

According to School Board chairwoman Leslie Want, the process for replacing Dobson traditionally comes from a nomination by the Ward Alderman, in this instance, Ward 5 Alderman Tony Sapienza.

“That’s typically how it works, although this situation is somewhat unique,” Want said. “I’m going to miss Jeremy. He was a very valuable board member and he’ll be greatly missed. I wish him all the best.”