Ward 5 school board member officially submits resignation, effective Nov. 24

Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Ward 5 school board representative Jeremy Dobson will step down as of Nov. 24, 2021. Courtesy Photo

MANCHESTER, NH – Ward 5 Board of School Committee member Jeremy Dobson has officially submitted a letter of resignation to the Manchester Board of School Committee, effective November 24.

On Nov. 10 Manchester Ink Link reported that Dobson had sold his Manchester home and was planning to move to New Boston. At that time he did not have a moving date and had not officially informed the school board of his decision to leave the district.
According to School Board chairwoman Leslie Want, the process for replacing Dobson traditionally comes from a nomination by the Ward Alderman, in this instance, Ward 5 Alderman Tony Sapienza.
“That’s typically how it works, although this situation is somewhat unique,” Want said. “I’m going to miss Jeremy. He was a very valuable board member and he’ll be greatly missed. I wish him all the best.”

The unique aspect is that Dobson’s plans to move did not arise until after the filing period over the summer.

There has been some criticism via social media posts of Dobson’s non-disclosure to voters prior to the November election in which he ran uncontested for the Ward 5 seat.

Former Ward 5 BOSC member Lisa Freeman had planned to run for the seat but shortly after filing, announced that she also planned to move out of Manchester and removed her name for consideration for the seat.