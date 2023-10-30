Ward 1 Alderman candidate, Bryce Kaw-uh: Experience is what Manchester needs

O P I N I O N

THE SOAPBOX

Stand up. Speak up. It’s your turn.

As a community advocate for affordable housing with the Manchester Housing Alliance, I have had the opportunity to have many conversations with Bryce Kaw-uh on the needs of the city and the policies that help and hinder the path to addressing them.

Bryce’s experience as Chair of the city Planning Board has proven to be a tremendous benefit for Manchester. His extensive knowledge of the zoning and planning regulations as well as his desire to ask questions and have conversations with concerned residents and stakeholders exhibits only some of his skills that would be a huge asset to the city as the Ward 1 Alderman.

One of my first impressions of him was that he was someone who was a big-picture thinker who also understood the details of the systems that maintain the city. This is a rare skill. He consistently applies logic in search of realistic solutions while exhibiting an innate compassion for those most in need. His awareness of the barriers that people with disabilities face to gain access to the community is very much appreciated.

Bryce is a learner. He is always looking for opportunities to learn more about the topic at hand to make decisions that will have a positive impact well into the future.

Housing is the biggest issue that our city is facing. Bryce’s experience and knowledge of zoning and planning policy and his ability to see its importance in the economic growth of Manchester is one reason why I am encouraging my Ward 1 friends and family to vote for Bryce Kaw-uh for Alderman on Tuesday, November 7.

The Ward 1 polling location is at Webster Street School at 2519 Elm Street. The all-access entrance is at the rear of the building.

