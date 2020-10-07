Wanted: Panhandler accused of snatching purse from motorist

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police are looking for Randy Philbrook, 55, of Manchester in connection with a theft that happened in August.

On August 17, 2020, a Manchester officer was flagged down by a woman near the 293 off-ramp at exit one. The woman indicated that a panhandler had stolen her purse. The woman told the officer she was exiting the highway and saw someone videotaping her, so at the red light she started to get out of her car to find out what was going on. As she opened the door, a panhandler came over to her car and stood in front of her door. She ended up driving away when the light turned green because he never moved. Later on she realized that her purse which had been beside her was missing.

Through their investigation, police were able to identify Philbrook as the panhandler and a witness said they saw him with a bag meeting the description of the victim’s purse.

There is an active arrest warrant for Philbrook. The charge is Theft by Unauthorized Taking. If you have any information about Philbrook’s whereabouts you are asked to called Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.