Wanted man jumps off roof trying to evade arrest

MANCHESTER, NH – A wanted man has been arrested after he tried to get away from police by jumping from a roof.

On September 6, 2023, the Manchester Police Anti-Crime Unit received information that a wanted individual was at 225 Hanover St. 30-year-old Hector Rodriguez of Manchester was wanted on several felony warrants from other counties.

Failure to Appear for Possession of Fentanyl out of Belknap County (death resulting)

Failure to Appear for Possession of Fentanyl out of Rockingham County

Failure to Appear for Reckless Operation and Habitual Offender out of Merrimack County

At the Hanover Street address police made announcements, ordering Rodriguez to come outside. Rodriguez made his way to the roof of an adjacent building and jumped off. He hit his face and upper body on a railing, breaking the railing. Police took Rodriguez into custody and he was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated for his injuries.

Rodriguez was additionally charged with resisting arrest for attempting to run from police, and criminal mischief for breaking the railing.