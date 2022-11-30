Wanted man injured escaping from police on escalator

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday, Manchester arrested 35-year-old Michael Neuberger of Manchester after an incident at Off Broadway Shoes on March Avenue.

Police learned that an employee saw a man who tried to take items from the store. That man, later identified as Neuberger, was confronted by police and injured himself falling down an escalator.

Neuberger has no set address. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

In addition charges of alleged shoplifting from Tuesday’s incident, Neuberger has pending charges of alleged unarmed robbery from taking items at Macy’s on Nov. 23 and attempting to allegedly enter an unspecified building with a crowbar for the intent of burglary on Nov. 10

Those two charges were levied by the Manchester Police Department, with Superior Court warrants out for arrest regarding those incidents.

Neuberger was scheduled for arraignment on Wednesday in Hillsborough Superior Court-North.

Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.