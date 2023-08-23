Wanted: Man caught on tape stealing bikes from parking garage

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Manchester NH Police Department Civics, Police & Fire 0

Man caught on surveillance video taking a bike from the back of a car in mid-July. Image/MPD

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police are looking to identify an individual who stole two bicycles from a River Front Drive parking garage.

The victim told police that bicycles were taken during two separate incidents less than 12 hours apart. The first was on July 12, 2023, at approximately 6:30 p.m. when a male entered the parking garage and stole a bike off the back of the victim’s car. At about 5 a.m. the next morning, July 13, the same male returned and stole another bike attached to a nearby bike rack.

The thief is described as a white male in his mid-30s with a thin build, between 6 feet and  6-feet 2-inches tall wearing jeans and a T-shirt with a logo, carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information about this suspect should call Manchester Police Detective Andrew Choi at 603-792-5514 or email him at achoi@manchesternh.gov.

 

