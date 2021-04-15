Wallethub names New Hampshire as safest state in the country when it comes to COVID-19

.



WASHINGTON – On Thursday, the economics website Wallet Hub released a study proclaiming New Hampshire as the safest state in regard to COVID-19.

Georgia finished dead last in the study, with the other five New England states all finishing in the top ten along with Hawaii, Kansas, Oregon and Washington.

The study compared the fifty states and the District of Columbia over five key metrics: vaccination rate, positive testing rate, hospitalization rate, death rate and transmission rate. Data was collected by the U.S. Census Bureau, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S Department of Health and Human Services, COVID-19 Electronic Laboratory Reporting and epiforecasts.io.

A full copy of the study can be found here.