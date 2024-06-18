Wallet Hub names Manchester 18th best city in America

Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Mancheter Skyline File Photo Brian Chicoine

WASHINGTON – The financial website Wallethub named Manchester as the 18th best-run city in the United States.

The study, released on Tuesday, looked at 148 American cities and ranked them on their budget per capita (Manchester finished 27th) and the “quality of city services” (Manchester finished 38th)

Within the “quality of city services” category, there were six sub-rankings: Financial Stability, Education, Health, Safety, Economy and Infrastructure and Pollution. Here, Manchester finished 90th, 124th, 35th, 29th, 47th, and 34th respectively.

Manchester was the second best city in New Hampshire on the ranking, falling behind Nashua and the third best city in New England, behind Nashua and Warwick, RI.

A full methodology as well as additional information on the study can be found at the WalletHub website.

