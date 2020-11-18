Wallet Hub gives NH high marks on charity, Thanksgiving safety

WASHINGTON – The financial website Wallet Hub released a pair of studies this week, both of which saw high rankings for New Hampshire compared to the rest of the U.S.

In a study on the most charitable states for 2021, New Hampshire finished 15th overall, finishing seventh in charities per capita and third overall in percentage of population trailing only Utah and Minnesota.

New Hampshire was also rated as the third safest state to spend Thanksgiving in according to a separate Wallet Hub study, just behind Vermont and Maine. In that study, New Hampshire had the third lowest COVID-19 hospitalization rate this week (again behind Vermont and Maine) and the second lowest crime rate (again behind Maine.)

The charity study can be found here.

The Thanksgiving study can be found here.