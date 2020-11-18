Wallet Hub gives NH high marks on charity, Thanksgiving safety

Wednesday, November 18, 2020 Andrew Sylvia Around Town 0

WASHINGTON – The financial website Wallet Hub released a pair of studies this week, both of which saw high rankings for New Hampshire compared to the rest of the U.S.

In a study on the most charitable states for 2021, New Hampshire finished 15th overall, finishing seventh in charities per capita and third overall in percentage of population trailing only Utah and Minnesota.

New Hampshire was also rated as the third safest state to spend Thanksgiving in according to a separate Wallet Hub study, just behind Vermont and Maine. In that study, New Hampshire had the third lowest COVID-19 hospitalization rate this week (again behind Vermont and Maine) and the second lowest crime rate (again behind Maine.)

The charity study can be found here.

The Thanksgiving study can be found here.

About Andrew Sylvia 1907 Articles
Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and license to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.