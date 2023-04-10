Walking on sunshine: ‘Biggest group ever’ for kick-off of 2023 MPD Senior Walks

MANCHESTER, NH – Monday marked the return of annual Senior Walks, organized twice a year by Manchester Police Department’s Community Affairs Division. Led by Officer Stephen Duquette, the popular walks span eight weeks and take participants to various walking trails around the city to stretch their legs, get some cardio and connect with one another.

“This is our biggest group yet,” Duquette said after doing a rough headcount. He noted that prior to the pandemic, the walks might attract about 40 regulars, but that number began to grow after the pandemic. He said getting people together in an outdoor setting seemed to meet a need after so many months of isolation.

However, the popularity of the group walks peaked last fall with about 80 participants, which is why Duquette was pleasantly surprised at the record turnout for the April 10 kick-off walk, which began in the parking lot of the Hilton Garden Inn.

The weather for the inaugural walk could not have been more pleasant – brisk but sunny, some group members donned hats and gloves, but most were ready to work up a sweat during the two-mile walk.

Due to construction on the Manchester River Walk trail, Duquette improvised, leading the walkers on a loop down Commercial Street and into Arms Park and back again.

Community Affairs Division Captain Matthew Larochelle was on hand with a key to the traffic light control box to make sure the walkers had safe passage as they crossed Granite Street.

After the walk everyone was invited into the dining area in the lobby of the Hilton for refreshments, which included coffee, danish, muffins, and other light fare, creating a social hour following the walk.

Walks are scheduled every Monday through the beginning of June. Each planned walk is 2-3 miles long and takes ab0ut an hour. Everyone is welcome to participate.

Remaining Walk Schedule

April 17, 2023, Rockingham Rec Trail

Meet at the old CVS, 271 Mammoth Rd. Please do not park against the building.

April 24, 2023, Livingston Park

Meet in the parking lot near the playground, Hooksett Road @ Redcoat Lane.

May 1, 2023, Manchester River Walk – West

Meet at the rear of the West Side Ice Arena @ Electric Street.

May 8, 2023, Weston Tower

Meet at the parking lot near the baseball field across from Trinity High School

May 15, 2023, Manchester/Goffstown Rail Trail

Meet at the front of the West Side Ice Arena @ Electric Street.

May 22, 2023, Rock Rimmon

Meet behind Northwest Elementary School on Youville Street, in the parking lot next to the baseball fields.

May 30, 2023, Livingston Park

Meet in the parking lot near the playground, Hooksett Road @ Redcoat Lane.

June 5, 2023, Massabesic Lake Trail

Meet in the paved parking lot off Londonderry Turnpike just south of the Massabesic Traffic Circle.