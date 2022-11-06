Walking away, moving forward

After I drop my daughter off at school in the morning, I try to take a little time to clear my head before I begin my day – just ten or fifteen minutes and a little walk through the neighborhood. There’s a small wooded patch of walkway off the side of the building and I’ve found that I can do a pretty quick and gentle half-mile loop.

Re-center. Focus.

This has become a pleasant, and even anticipated, routine. During one such drop-off recently, however, as I watched Little Bean trot off into school with her friends, I somehow became acutely aware of walking away from her. Walking away after school. Walking away after tucking her in at night. Walking away as she does her homework, practices her gymnastics, plays with her friends.

The process of letting go has begun, right there, right in front of my eyes.

And I get it. This is where she’s supposed to be. My job is morphing, becoming a cheerleader and facilitator; soon I’ll find myself in the position of providing unambiguous love toward the affirmation of whichever direction her life may take her.