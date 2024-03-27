Walk the walk: Join in Good Friday Stations of the Cross observance

Event Information

Date: Good Friday – March 29, 2024

Time: Gathering at noon, walk begins 12:30 p.m.

Location: Begins and ends at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church (102 Main St., Manchester, NH)

All are invited to join in a Stations of the Cross liturgy, walking along the Merrimack River in the center of Manchester. This year’s Stations will prayerfully recall Jesus’ ordeal, connecting it to issues of ecological degradation, colonialism, immigration, homelessness, and signs of hope and justice in today’s community.

A collaboration between the NH Council of Churches and SpiritBound Digital Mission NH, the walk will be about 2¼ miles.

The group will process with the cross, stopping at 14 sites along the Merrimack and in the Millyard to recall Jesus’ walk to crucifixion, connect to present-day issues, and pray. For example, the 12th station marks Jesus’ death on the cross. The group will be standing on Notre Dame bridge to hear a description of the destruction of Amoskeag Falls (previously a place of abundant fish used by the Abenaki) and pray a prayer of acknowledgment, repentance, and salvation.

