Walk-off balk downs Fisher Cats in 14-inning marathon

BRIDGEWATER, N.J — The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, fell on a walk-off bases loaded balk in the 14th inning to the Somerset Patriots on Thursday night, losing 4-3 at TD Bank Ballpark.

It was the longest game played by the Fisher Cats since April 18, 2016 when Hartford outlasted New Hampshire 4-3 in 15 innings.

After a 1-1 game through nine innings, the Fisher Cats eventually plated home the go-ahead run in the 11th on a Leo Jimenez RBI single past the shortstop to bring home Riley Tirotta. It’s Jimenez’s 14th RBI in June, which leads the team this month.

Damiano Palmegiani drove in his 33rd RBI of the season on a sac-fly to right field that scored Steward Berroa to make it a 3-1 game heading into the bottom of the 11th.

Somerset shortstop Trey Sweeney launched a two-run homer to right-field in the 11th to tie it up on one swing, forcing further extra innings in Bridgewater.

Both sides could not plate runs home in the 12th, 13th and top of the 14th.

With New Hampshire (34-31) right-hander Adrian Hernandez one strike away from escaping a bases loaded jam in the 14th inning, a balk was called as he was coming set, plating Aaron Palensky to give Somerset (40-25) its first win this series.

On the mound for the Fisher Cats, left-hander Jimmy Robbins made his 13th start of the season and his second against Somerset. The 25-year-old threw a season-high six innings, allowing just one run on two hits and two walks while striking out three in a no-decision. The six-inning start by Robbins evens a career high and Double-A high for the southpaw. It’s only the second time at the Double-A level where Robbins has reached six innings in an outing.

In the bullpen, right-hander Andrew Bash threw two scoreless innings of relief in the seventh and eighth, lowering his ERA to 2.10 on the year. The 26-year-old has allowed just one earned run over his last 12.1 innings pitched for the Fisher Cats.

Right-hander Juan Nunez dealt a scoreless ninth to send the game to extra innings while right-hander Troy Watson threw a season-high three innings with a season-high five strikeouts in the 10th, 11th and 12th innings.

The Fisher Cats continue their six-game road trip against the Somerset Patriots tomorrow at 7:05 pm. RHP Clayton Beeter (6-2, 2.08 ERA) will get the start for Somerset against a pitcher to be determined for New Hampshire.