‘Walk in the Light’ this Christmas at Brookside Church and honor or memorialize a loved one

MANCHESTER, NH – Brookside Congregational Church today announced it will expand its holiday lights display during the month of December. Partnering again with The New England Holiday Light Company, Brookside Church invites everyone to contribute to the community holiday light display to be an example of Christ’s light and hope to our neighbors, our city and our nation. You can donate a strand or strands of lights or even a family light orb in honor or memory of loved ones – those we’ve lost, those we pray for, or those we adore.

“Light amid the darkness has long been an analogy for hope and a call for peace. 2020 has been a year full of tremendous challenges, anxiety, loss, and fear. But as God’s children, we walk in light,” said interim minister of Brookside Church, Rev. Laura Biddle. “Let your light shine! Come and enjoy the warmth and glow of the community display throughout the month of December at Brookside Church.”

A single strand or strands of lights (with one name per strand) can be donated for $25 each. Or, you can donate a light orb for the entire family or a group of four or more names for $100. The names of those honored will be a part of the display on the grounds of Brookside Church located at 2013 Elm St. in the North End of Manchester. Names will also be on our website throughout the month of December and gift acknowledgment cards are available upon request and make great holiday gifts. Donate now at https://www. brooksideholidaylights.com/.

Alternatively, click here to download a form to print and mail in along with your check made out to Brookside Church. Please be sure to include the name of your loved one(s) and send to: Brookside Congregational Church at 2013 Elm Street, Manchester, NH 03104.

The Brookside Holiday Lights display will be available to walk through, take photos, and enjoy on the grounds of the church beginning Dec. 1. The church will also host outdoor socially distanced events and services among the lights. Those details will be available soon.

“The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness can never extinguish it.” John 1:5.

AboutThe New England Holiday Light Company

The New England Light Company can design, install, maintain, remove, and store all of your outdoor holiday lighting this season. We will work with you to come up with the most beautiful, cost-effective holiday lighting your yard has ever seen. Take the stress out of this holiday season and let us do the work. For more information visit: www.neholidaylight.com.





AboutBrookside Congregational Church

Brookside Congregational Church, U.C.C. is a registered 501©3. The church has a tremendous impact on the Greater Manchester community as it provides not only a place of Sunday worship for parishioners, but it also provides a common location for numerous local nonprofits and community organizations to gather on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis. The mission of Brookside is community-focused. In keeping with its mission, the Church is utilized by over 30 organizations in the Manchester area. The groups that use the Brookside buildings include support groups for alcoholics and their families, overeaters, grief counseling, a community garden for refugee immigrants and neighbors of Brookside, an annual fundraiser for the local food pantry, and various other services including a parish nursing program and local theater group. In addition, two small congregations meet weekly in Brookside’s chapel and the Church is also home to Pastoral Counseling Services and the Brookside Thrift Shop that serves the local community. For more information visit: http://brooksidecc.info/