Wade Boggs will headline 2022 Granite State Baseball Dinner

MANCHESTER, N.H. – While it’s not sure if he will bring his trademark pre-game fried chicken with him, it’s been confirmed that Hall of Famer Wade Boggs will headline the 2022 Granite State Baseball Dinner this fall.

Unlike in previous years, where the event has been held in the winter, this year’s fundraising event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium.

Boggs will be joined by former Major Leaguer Orlando Cabrera, Field of Dreams actor Dwier Brown and Sue Parsons Zipay, a member of the Rockford Peaches in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League.

The dinner is an annual charitable event held since 2007 that benefits the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock and the Fisher Cats Foundation.

More information about ticket packages for the Granite State Baseball Dinner Experience is available online at NHFisherCats.com. Additional celebrity appearances will be announced soon.

 

