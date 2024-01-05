WACNH hosting presidential candidate at Millyard event

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The World Affairs Council of New Hampshire is pleased to announce that it will host Jason Palmer, Democratic Candidate for President, for a moderated discussion on January 9th at 6:00 pm at 500 South Commercial Street in Manchester. This event is part of the Council’s Foreign Policy on the Ballot series, which aims to provide voters in New Hampshire with valuable insights into the foreign policy platforms of all the candidates.

Mr. Palmer’s participation in this event offers an excellent opportunity for attendees to engage with his views on America’s role in the world and gain a deeper understanding of his perspectives on foreign policy. Mr. Williams is running for the Democratic nomination and hopes to change the national conversation on several issues, providing a positive approach to solving the challenges facing the world today. He recognizes the need for a comprehensive approach to combating climate change, securing the southern border, and the importance of supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

As a serial entrepreneur, social impact investor, and organizational leader, Mr. Palmer brings a unique background to his campaign, hoping to be a leader who can bridge the partisan divides. Through this moderated discussion, attendees will have the chance to explore his thinking on America’s foreign policy and gain insights into his proposed approach, if elected President.

The World Affairs Council of New Hampshire encourages the public to attend this event (in-person or online) and actively participate in the discussion. This is an excellent opportunity to engage with the democratic process, voice your opinions, and better understand the candidates’ foreign policy platforms.

Event Details:

Date: July 5th, 2023

Time: 6:00 pm

Location: Spark Offices, 500 South Commercial Street, Suite 502, Manchester, NH

For more information and to reserve your seat, please visit the World Affairs Council of New Hampshire

website at https://wacnh.org/event-5542481