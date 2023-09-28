WACNH announces immigration policy series

MANCHESTER, NH – The World Affairs Council of New Hampshire proudly announces the fall T. William and Patricia Ayers Global Tipping Points Series, designed to shed light on the complex world of immigration policy and its profound impact on individuals. This series of community conversations aims to bridge the gap between policy discussions and personal experiences by giving a platform to New Americans who have directly lived through various forms of immigration. The first event took place on September 20th, 2023, and the series continues with the second installment scheduled for October 11th, and the third on November 9th.

The first session of the series opened the floor for an inspiring and informative conversation that delved into immigration policy and its effects on real people. It provided a unique opportunity for attendees to hear from New Americans who have navigated the complex immigration system and who have also helped other immigrants through their own work.

The second installment, scheduled for October 11th, will turn the spotlight onto the crucial topic of refugee resettlement. Attendees can expect another engaging conversation, headlined by the International Institute of New England’s President & CEO, Jeff Thielman, that offers insights into the challenges and triumphs faced by refugees as they embark on a new life in the United States. Doors will open at 5:30 pm, with the event officially commencing at 6:00 pm. This session, like all others in the series, is free and open to the public, making it accessible to everyone interested in gaining a deeper understanding of immigration policy and its effects.

The final session of the series will take place on November 9th, focusing on asylum. Attendees can look forward to an evening filled with compelling stories and insights that shed light on the asylum-seeking process and the lives of those who have sought refuge in the United States.

All events in the series will occur at the Hospitality Center at Southern New Hampshire University, with complimentary snacks and drinks available for those in attendance, thanks to the generous support of the NH Chapter of the Fulbright Association.

Mark your calendars now and join us for the next event on October 11th as we continue to explore immigration policy and the human stories behind it. For more information about the series, event details, and registration, please visit wacnh.org/event-5400806.

The World Affairs Council of New Hampshire is a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering global awareness and understanding through educational programs, community events, and discussions on international affairs. Our mission is to engage the people of New Hampshire in international issues and promote global citizenship.