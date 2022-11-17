WACNH announces event about critical research process

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Dec. 1, The World Affairs Council of New Hampshire (WACNH) presents “Academic Technology Transfer: Its Origins and Global Impact” at Southern Hew Hampshire University.

This discussion focuses on the process of technology transfer, a theory that underpins many of the partnerships fueling partnerships between universities and businesses when it comes to innovations ranging from vaccines and artificial lungs to firefighting drones.

The talk will be led by Dr. Ashley Stevens, who during his tenure at Boston University helped spin off 55 different companies. He will be joined by technology transactions expert Andrew Share of Nixon Peabody in Manchester and Chief Business Development and Innovation Officer at the University of New Hampshire Marc Eichenberger.

Tickets cost $25, $10 for online viewing of the event and $35 prospective WACNH members. Tickets are free for students. More information can be found here.