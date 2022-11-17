WACNH announces event about critical research process

Thursday, November 17, 2022 Andrew Sylvia Business 0
Thursday, November 17, 2022 Andrew Sylvia Business 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Dec. 1,  The World Affairs Council of New Hampshire (WACNH) presents “Academic Technology Transfer: Its Origins and Global Impact” at Southern Hew Hampshire University.

This discussion focuses on the process of technology transfer, a theory that underpins many of the partnerships fueling partnerships between universities and businesses when it comes to innovations ranging from vaccines and artificial lungs to firefighting drones.

The talk will be led by Dr. Ashley Stevens, who during his tenure at Boston University helped spin off 55 different companies. He will be joined by  technology transactions expert Andrew Share of Nixon Peabody in Manchester and Chief Business Development and Innovation Officer at the University of New Hampshire Marc Eichenberger.

Tickets cost $25, $10 for online viewing of the event and $35 prospective WACNH members. Tickets are free for students. More information can be found here.

About this Author

andrewsylvia

Andrew Sylvia

Assistant EditorManchester Ink Link

Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and licensed to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.

PhoneEmail
TwitterLinkedIn

See all of this author's posts