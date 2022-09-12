WAC hosting CSR/ESG event at SNHU

MANCHESTER/PORTSMOUTH – Since the start of the pandemic, the way people approach work has changed drastically. Whether through remote connections, the great resignation, quarantines, and work/life balance, this shift in work culture has touched everyone. Moving forward, businesses, workers, and governments need to come together to outline the future of work and find ways to ensure success for companies and communities.

On October 5th, at 6:00 pm, the World Affairs Council of New Hampshire will host Kevin Cassidy, Director and Representative to the Bretton Woods and Multilateral Organizations at the International Labour Organization (ILO), for a discussion on how Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals are driving organizations to rethink the employer-employee relationship.

“The nature of work has always been in flux,” said Tim Horgan, WACNH executive director. “However, the rate of technological change and the re-envisioning of the workplace after the pandemic requires us all to think differently about how business, governments, and workers come together to create a positive economic environment. These discussions provide important opportunities for mutual understanding and to create space for dialogue.”

By participating in this program, audience members will have the opportunity to better understand the values underpinning CSR and ESG, why businesses adopt these principals, and the benefits communities receive when everyone works together. These conversations will benefit the New Hampshire economy, as it provides a chance for businesses and workers to come together during a particularly difficult time in the labor market.

In addition to this event, several community meetings will occur to maximize the value of Mr. Cassidy’s visit to New Hampshire. This includes a business roundtable, a meeting with Mayor Craig of Manchester, and a visit to local high schools. Creating space for multiple conversations across sectors builds understanding and trust, leading to positive outcomes. WACNH has partnered with NH Businesses for Social Responsibility, the Sustainability Institute at UNH, and the World Affairs Councils of America to provide these valuable programs.

More information and registration can be found at: https://wacnh.org/event-4953543

The World Affairs Council of New Hampshire is a nonprofit, non-partisan organization that helps the people of the Granite State deepen their understanding of global issues. For a complete look at WACNH’s upcoming programs, please visit www.wacnh.org.