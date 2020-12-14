Vote for your favorite light display in this year’s first-ever Manchester Holiday Lights Contest

MANCHESTER, NH – Voting is underway for the first-ever Manchester Holiday Lights Contest!

Forty-three residences registered for the contest this year, and submissions can be viewed on the City’s interactive holiday lights map below. (Each point on the map opens the address and includes a photo). Or you can use the map to drive around to see them in person!

Any Manchester resident can vote for their favorite submission by clicking here, or by emailing mayor@manchesternh.gov.

“A lot of our favorite holiday traditions look differently this year, and we wanted to create a fun safe way for Manchester residents to celebrate the holidays,” said Mayor Joyce Craig. “We received so many great submissions for the first-ever Manchester Holiday Lights Contest, and I encourage Manchester residents to vote for their favorite display!”

Voting is open from today through Monday, December 21. The winner will be announced on Wednesday, December 23 via Facebook Live.