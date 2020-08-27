Vote for a governor for the people

O P I N I O N

THE SOAPBOX

I support Andru Volinsky for Governor because he supports students. When I was in middle school 20 years ago the second Claremont Lawsuit was taking place. I remember being upset that students in other communities didn’t have many of the things that my classmates took for granted and I was relieved when the lawsuit was ruled in the favor of equity – that Mr. Volinsky (and students and taxpayers) had won. I was young and didn’t understand that a court case wasn’t the end of solving the funding crisis!

Fast-forward to my return to NH as an adult ready to start her own family: the crisis of education funding was still in full swing but I wouldn’t realize it until my oldest child entered school. Linking arms with neighbors, fellow parents and engaged taxpayers across the state in 2014 I joined folks who advocated for EQUITABLE education for all students through hundreds of educational forums, letter-writing, state-house speeches and direct communication with our state representatives. Andru Volinsky was there every step of the way; he participated in so many local, community events that made our win of historic education funding in the 2018 budget possible, money which now is supporting the critical technology investments and training in response to the COVID crisis.

Join me in voting for Andru in the Sept 8, 2020 primary. Choose the candidate who will act and who has been committed to this work for decades; one who is ready to lead in this critical moment to and fulfill the Constitutional promise of equitable education access for every Granite State Student.

Nicolette Gala Grano lives in Dover.

Nicolette Gala Grano lives in Dover.