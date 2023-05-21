Volunteers needed for June 3 Neighborfest block party and clean-up

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – Volunteers are needed for the upcoming NeighborFest on June 3, from 11 am.-2 p.m.

Prior to the event there will be a Neighborhood clean-up, at 9 a.m.

The block party will take place on Cedar Street between Union and Beech streets.

This would be a great opportunity for school, church or civic groups, to come out and support a true community effort to bring neighbors together over food and fun.

If you are interested in volunteering please contact Anzura Gakwaya at agakwaya@nwsnh.org